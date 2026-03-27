03/27/2026 with Gary Mazeffa

Gary Mazeffa is a filmmaker and the founder of Q2 Films. He is the writer and director of Asherah: A Love Odyssey, a mythic cinematic experience exploring love, consciousness, and humanity’s role in shaping its own future.
Blending Western and Eastern traditions, his work focuses on experiential storytelling—inviting audiences into stories that are felt as much as they are understood. Asherah marks the beginning of an expanding narrative universe, with future chapters already in development.
Mazeffa is currently based in Florida and is spending time in Santa Fe, New Mexico, on a creative sabbatical—developing the next phase of the Asherah project while exploring locations and building new creative relationships.