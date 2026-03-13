03/13/2026 with John Morello
John Morello has been on stage as an actor and storyteller for over 20 years. At one time a high-school dropout, he now holds degrees in Theatre Arts and Broadcasting. His performances of the one-man show, Dirt have been critically acclaimed by the New York Times and as an author, he has published a graphic novel and a poetry memoir titled, Buckshot Words.
A multi-faceted performer John frequently takes roles in stage plays, films, performs as a poet, and recently was featured on PBS' Stories From The Stage. Most recently he performed a groundbreaking theatrical adaptation of T.S. Eliot’s The Waste Land bringing to life the characters of the poem within an immersive multimedia setting. His new show, The Five Remembrances of a Good Boy, is now touring Canada and the US.