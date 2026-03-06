03/06/2026 with Tantoo Cardinal & Lonnie Anderson

Anderson is also working with the world-renowned poet and film maker Jimmy Santiago Baca of the film Blood In, Blood Out on a literacy and film program. Past experience include working with Spike Lee at 40 Acres and a Mule Filmworks; collaborating with American Indian Movement founders Dennis Banks and Russell Means on substance and alcohol abuse Film programs. Anderson has worked, lectured and filmed all over the globe.

He has had the privilege of collaborating with many amazing and talented people such as President Barack Obama, Mark Ruffalo, Natalie Portman, Lance Armstrong, Robert Duvall, Spike Lee, Samuel L Jackson, Jason Lee, Shepard Fairey, Dolores Huerta, Wes Studi, Gary Farmer, Russell Means, Adam Beach, Dennis Banks and Floyd Red Crow Westerman.

Anderson has worked with some of the largest clients on the planet. NASA, SpaceX, Nike, Microsoft, Coke, Tesla, NFL, ABC, Porsche, Mercedes-Benz, IBM, Intel, Pepsi, Pfizer, FedEx, Ikea, Wildlife Conservation Society, Tour de France, US Air Force, The Pentagon and The White House.

Anderson lectured and taught at the New York Institute of Technology in Bahrain, Jordan, Abu Dhabi and Dubai. He is a frequent lecturer at Università Luava di Venezia in Italy, and works with former gang members and formerly incarcerated youth at La Plazita Institute.