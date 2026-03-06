03/06/2026 with Tantoo Cardinal & Lonnie Anderson
Tantoo Cardinal is an extraordinarily talented Native Canadian actress, with an illustrious career spanning five decades. She is known for the films Dances with Wolves, Legends of the Fall, Smoke Signals, and Killers of the Flower Moon. She is of Cree and Métis heritage. She is a founding member of The Saskatchewan Native Theatre Company. In 2009 Tantoo was honored with the Member of the Order of Canada "for her contributions to the growth and development of Aboriginal performing arts in Canada, as a screen and stage actress, and as a founding member of the Saskatchewan Native Theatre Company". In 2017 she was inducted in Canada's Walk of Fame.
Lonnie Anderson is Jicarilla Apache, Mexhika, Chichimeca. He was an executive producer of the film THE SEVENTH FIRE working with Natalie Portman and Terrence Malick which examines Native American gangs. The film was shown at the White House under the Obama administration. Anderson collaborated and consulted on the animation featured in Michael Pollan limited series HOW TO CHANGE YOUR MIND (2022) on Netflix.
The documentary film ENOUGHNESS - The Prequel, Indigenous Economics is brought to us by Lonnie Anderson and voiced by Tantoo Cardinal.
Watch the film here: https://www.filmsforaction.org/watch/enoughness-the-prequel-indigenous-economics-with-tantoo-cardinal/
Anderson is also working with the world-renowned poet and film maker Jimmy Santiago Baca of the film Blood In, Blood Out on a literacy and film program. Past experience include working with Spike Lee at 40 Acres and a Mule Filmworks; collaborating with American Indian Movement founders Dennis Banks and Russell Means on substance and alcohol abuse Film programs. Anderson has worked, lectured and filmed all over the globe.
He has had the privilege of collaborating with many amazing and talented people such as President Barack Obama, Mark Ruffalo, Natalie Portman, Lance Armstrong, Robert Duvall, Spike Lee, Samuel L Jackson, Jason Lee, Shepard Fairey, Dolores Huerta, Wes Studi, Gary Farmer, Russell Means, Adam Beach, Dennis Banks and Floyd Red Crow Westerman.
Anderson has worked with some of the largest clients on the planet. NASA, SpaceX, Nike, Microsoft, Coke, Tesla, NFL, ABC, Porsche, Mercedes-Benz, IBM, Intel, Pepsi, Pfizer, FedEx, Ikea, Wildlife Conservation Society, Tour de France, US Air Force, The Pentagon and The White House.
Anderson lectured and taught at the New York Institute of Technology in Bahrain, Jordan, Abu Dhabi and Dubai. He is a frequent lecturer at Università Luava di Venezia in Italy, and works with former gang members and formerly incarcerated youth at La Plazita Institute.