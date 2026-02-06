02/06/2026 with Jamie H. Jung

Jamie H. Jung is an English-American actor, he is known for his recurring role as Agent Henry Minor on the 2025 HBO Max show "Duster" starring Josh Holloway. Other highlights include work on FX's "Grotesquerie," The CW's "Roswell New Mexico," Prime Video's "Outer Range" and "Them: Covenant," and El Rey Network's "Rebel Without A Crew: The Series." Jung is a screenwriter and producer operating Keep Pushing Pictures Inc in Albuquerque, NM. Visit JamieHJung.com or KPPFilmProduction.com to learn more. He is starring in the play Eureka Day at the Fusion Theatre in Albuquerque.