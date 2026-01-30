01/30/2026 with Jeremy ReoNason

Having acquired minor degrees in theater arts and film studies from the University of Pittsburgh, Jeremy was ready to dive into the world of film, but he needed a place to start. The pandemic had cancelled all of the student films he was set to perform in, and left him with no evidence to back up his abilities as an actor. So, he looked to leverage a different set of skills to get his foot in the door. Jeremy joined Rising Star Stunt Team in October of 2024 and was very quickly put to work. As a lifelong martial artist he was able to apply the skills he had trained decades in to make himself a desired asset in the stunt community and open doors into the realm of acting.

Now just over a year into his career Jeremy has almost twenty projects in the books, including six feature films, three music videos, four vertical short-form series, four short films, and two commercials. He looks forward to expanding his horizons and diving deeper into meaningful projects and inspiring roles