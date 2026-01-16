01/16/2026 Sean Perez

In 2007, Sean studied at The Western Sydney Institute of TAFE NSW and graduated with a Cert IV in Musical Theatre. This then allowed him to attend The Central Queensland Conservatorium of Music in Mackay, QLD where he graduated in 2010 with a Bachelor of Music (Specialisation in Musical Theatre). During his studies, he studied Music history, theatre history, musical theatre performance (Acting/ singing/ dance) as well as screen acting, choreography, directing & technical production.

In 2012, Sean landed a role on Network Ten's (Australia) new casting program "I Will Survive" which was based on other casting programs such as "How do you solve a problem like Maria?" (UK) & "The search for the new Elle Woods" (USA). This opened up the world of drag for Sean which led him to opportunities of private bookings, small stage productions & castings in both "Carlotta" (AUST) & the third season of "Rake" (AUST) where he landed a featured role.

He can be seen in the film “Lost in Paradise” on Hallmark+.

