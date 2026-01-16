01/16/2026 Sean Perez
Sean Perez started his performing career in 2004 when he first joined his High School's Rock Eisteddfod team. Being part of this dance team set him on his path to performance. He continued his dance training since specialising in L.A. Style Salsa & Latin American/Ballroom (with Karen Rufus & Diane Smedley), Commercial JFH & Music Theatre (jazz/tap/ballet).
In 2007, Sean studied at The Western Sydney Institute of TAFE NSW and graduated with a Cert IV in Musical Theatre. This then allowed him to attend The Central Queensland Conservatorium of Music in Mackay, QLD where he graduated in 2010 with a Bachelor of Music (Specialisation in Musical Theatre). During his studies, he studied Music history, theatre history, musical theatre performance (Acting/ singing/ dance) as well as screen acting, choreography, directing & technical production.
In 2012, Sean landed a role on Network Ten's (Australia) new casting program "I Will Survive" which was based on other casting programs such as "How do you solve a problem like Maria?" (UK) & "The search for the new Elle Woods" (USA). This opened up the world of drag for Sean which led him to opportunities of private bookings, small stage productions & castings in both "Carlotta" (AUST) & the third season of "Rake" (AUST) where he landed a featured role.
He can be seen in the film “Lost in Paradise” on Hallmark+.