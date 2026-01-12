01/09/2026 with Genevieve Trainor

In late 2022, she began volunteering in eastern Ukraine — initially as a one-time trip to better understand and document life near the frontline so she could communicate those realities to Western audiences. The experience was life-changing, and she has since split her time between the U.S. and Ukraine.

She is currently hosting and producing the upcoming NMPBS TV series ¡COLORES! Ukraine: Art, Belief and Resistance, which explores the role of arts and culture in Ukraine’s resistance. She also serves as the City of Albuquerque’s Face of Media for the Kharkiv–Albuquerque Sister Cities partnership.

With more than 13 years as a professional interviewer and moderator, Genevieve has interviewed everyone from film industry executives to people living on the frontlines. Across that work — and her 10+ years as a professional actor — she has developed a strong ability to identify patterns in human motivation and resistance to change.

As an actor, she recently booked the lead villain in an upcoming video game recorded in Warsaw, Poland, and has appeared in film and voiceover projects across the U.S. She also hosted Cinema Scope on KSFR 101.1 FM from 2022 to 2025.

She is an award-winning writer on the subject of visual communication and a New Mexico Actors Showcase finalist.