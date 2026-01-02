1/2/26 with Actor and Director Drew Lopez

Drew is from a small town; Las Cruces, New Mexico. He and his family moved around a lot as a child but eventually they found their way back to Las Cruces. Drew enjoys being outdoors and playing sports. He picked these hobbies because of the competition and for a split second his mind is silent. He started boxing as a kid and has been training for the last 16 years. He is now a certified boxer, boxing coach, and personal trainer. Just recently, Drew started helping out at the local church as a youth pastor to give back to the community, help out future generations, and spread Gods word. Drew started acting in 2022 in Phoenix, Arizona. He worked on projects featured on Disney, HBO, and Amazon. He has also directed, wrote, stunt coordinated, and produced various films. Drew Lopez is a hard working actor, enjoys new challenges and is always looking for new goals.