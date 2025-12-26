12/26/25 with Piyush Gupta
Piyush Gupta is an Indian-American actor whose journey has been a bit of a scenic route.
Piyush was born and raised in a small town in India so, obviously, it started with an engineering degree. With no Bollywood connections and only an American dream in his pocket, Piyush moved to Raleigh, North Carolina, in 2016 for graduate school and started building a new life from scratch. In sweet North Carolina, Piyush earned his dual master's in international business, which came with the opportunity to study at a French business school in Paris.
Piyush has pursued acting opportunities every step of the way and made his American TV debut with Vince Gilligan's Plur1bus in November 2025 on Apple TV. In 2023, he created 'Concerns of Peter and Friends', a short film inspired by his journey.
Through his educational and professional experiences in engineering, sales, and marketing, Piyush has embraced a unique perspective, especially valuable for his acting and storytelling skills, and brings professionalism to every set. Piyush is fluent in English and Hindi, and has working proficiency in South-Asian languages, including Punjabi, Urdu, and Bangla. A runner, Piyush's personal best for a 5K race is 26 minutes, 21 seconds, which he hopes to beat soon.