12/19/2025 with Catherine Fridey

She co-wrote her original story ENCHANTED CHRISTMAS, the first Christmas film on Hallmark with lead Latino characters and actors.Most of her feature and television scripts have placed in notable competitions/festivals. She’s also written and produced several shorts, two of which she directed. OVERTURNED BUCKET is a proof of concept based on an award-winning New Mexico memoir by Rose Spader. Based on her family’s experiences during WWII, she co-produced, wrote, and is the lead actor in the short SEAGULL. She’s working on a memoir based on her solo show TRANSATLANTIC, which deals more extensively with her family’s history. She received a New Mexico grant for TIME TRAVEL TEAM, an animated series about archaeology, and she worked with Star Trek screenwriter Melinda Snodgrass on a New Mexico-based series called JINXED in the Stagecoach Foundation Mentor Program.