12/12/2025 with Anna Elizabeth James

Anna Elizabeth James is a top director, writer and producer who first caught the filmmaking bug after being given the opportunity to create her own TV show in junior high school. Ever since then Anna has had an insatiable desire to collaborate and bring artists together towards a common goal. Anna finds great satisfaction in supporting other artists whom she believes in, especially if the project provides an opportunity for her to create dynamic roles for women.
Her films include Held Hostage in my House (available now on Netflix) and Deadly Illusions, which was a no.1 hit on Netflix for weeks when it was released.
Find out more about Anna on her website KissandTaleproductions.com