12/05/2025 with Actor and Stunt Artist Kevin Chambers

In 2008, Kevin decided to move to Los Angeles California for acting. Through his training at LACC Theatre Academy he had the wonderful experience of traveling the world for a play he was in, called Antons Uncles. Traveling to London, Scotland, and all across the United States. While in between traveling Kevin worked on a few low budget feature films and pilots not only as an actor but a fight choreographer and stunt coordinator.

Kevin has taught fight choreography classes at IAFT (International Academy of Film and Television) and for Hollywood Fight Choreography at Barnsdall park. Kevin decided to expand his knowledge in martial arts and began studying Wing Chun Kung Fu, and Wu Shu Kung Fu. After receiving his black belt in Tang Soo Do. Kevin has taught many children the martial art style of Tang Soo Do at Mygym for about 4 years.

He decided to move to New Mexico for the entertainment market. While in New Mexico he began his training in Mantis Kung Fu. From there he decided to create his own production company called Bright Merits Productions. While living in New Mexico, Kevin booked his first TV show as a lawyer on Better Call Saul.

Kevin booked a feature film called Quarantine Christmas as the character Steven. Available now on Amazon Prime. Kevin has a quick fight scene in the feature film Insight available on Amazon Prime and Apple TV. Recently Kevin has performed as a stunt actor in Vince Gilligan’s new TV show Pluribus and John Cena’s new movie Coyote vs Acme. Kevin has also worked as a stunt performer on various tv shows and films including Taron Egerton’s feature film She Rides Shotgun, Mila Jovovich’s feature film The Protector, Nickelodeon’s The Really Loud House, CW’s Walker Independence, Fox’s Deputy and The Cleaning Lady.

In 2024, Kevin Chambers was selected to go train with the world renowned Jackie Chan Stunt Team in Beijing China for their film camp. After graduating, Kevin continued to work more episodes on Fox’s TV show The Cleaning Lady. Later that year Kevin’s Short Film Bequest won Best Sci-fi Short film at the Arizona Show Low Film Festival!

In 2025, Kevin was accepted to train once again with the Jackie Chan Stunt Team in Beijing, China for a second year in a row for their film camp. This year Kevin met and had dinner with his idol Jackie Chan! Kevin took his final project from the JCST Film Camp and has been entering his short film Dragon Spirit in a few different film festivals. Dragon Spirit won Best Martial Arts and Best Stunts at the Arizona Show Low Film Festival! Kevin also taught his first stunt class at Supreme Fitness and MMA, where he continues to teach classes when he’s not on set. The future is bright for Kevin and he’s only going to continue to move up!

Business inquiries for acting, stunts, stunt coordinating, fight choreographer, or directing please email martialartschambers@gmail.com.