11/14/2025 with Cheri Montesanto

Cheri Montesanto is a three-time Emmy Award–winning makeup artist and Makeup & Hairstyling Award honoree whose career in film and television spans decades of innovation, craftsmanship, and storytelling. Entering the entertainment industry at just 17 years old, she quickly established herself as a dynamic creative force, bringing depth, texture, and emotional resonance to every character she touches.
Her diverse body of work reflects both her versatility and her mastery of character-driven design. Her credits range from iconic films such as RoboCop 2 and Forces of Nature to culturally defining television series including The X-Files, CSI: Miami, Better Call Saul, and the Netflix feature El Camino. Most recently, she contributed her signature artistry to Apple’s Pluribus, further solidifying her reputation as a leading figure in contemporary makeup design.
Across genres—from sci-fi to drama to action—Cheri is known for her precision, continuity expertise, and ability to shape visual narratives through nuanced makeup transformations. Her work continues to influence the industry, inspiring both peers and the next generation of artists.