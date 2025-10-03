10/3/2025 with Director Joe Pavlo & Violinist Petru Cotarcea

Petru Cotarcea, Violinist

Petru Cotarcea is a virtuoso violinist and the founder of Lycaeum Music, a company that connects professional music educators with students. This fully integrated online platform offers flexible home lessons, online lessons, courses, workshops, and competitions for students to build a musical community. Cotarcea also built a MusicOnWheels bus, a refurbished musical double decker bus that offers free music lessons to students who normally can't afford it. Lycaeum Music has served over 9,000 children since its founding in 2017. His latest venture MuseCool works on building the future of music education for 5-11 year olds, with The Muse, an AI tool that understands live music lessons between tutors and their young students.

Joe Pavlo, Director

Joe Pavlo grew up in Minnesota and studied fine art at the Minneapolis College of Art and Design. Based in London for over forty years, he has directed two short films, produced feature documentaries, and worked as a second unit director on film and television productions. His parallel career in visual effects spans more than 120 projects and has earned him two Emmy Awards and a BAFTA nomination. Joe brings a passion for storytelling and a fascination with the intersection of technology and art to all his work as a filmmaker.