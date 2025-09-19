9/19/2025 with Kira Sipler

A New Mexico native, Kira's work includes the award-nominated short film "The Autumn Waltz", available on Amazon Prime, and she was selected for the prestigious New Mexico Film Office New Voices program. Her filmmaking credits also include the viral short films "Period" and "Jameson", which have millions of views online.

In addition to her creative work, she founded her own production company, Jouska Road Productions, and has held key leadership positions at prominent film events like the Seattle Film Summit. Her dedication to AFMX began as a Volunteer Coordinator, where she quickly rose to Director of Operations before assuming her current role. As Executive Director, Kira champions the arts by creating opportunities for the New Mexico creative community and showcasing global talent.

