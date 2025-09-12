9/12/2025 with Lindsy Campbell
Lindsy Campbell is an American actress and award-winning filmmaker based in Albuquerque, NM. A graduate of The New York Conservatory for Dramatic Arts, she began her professional acting career with a co-star role on Longmire and has since appeared in The Messengers, Cents, Foreseeable, and The Short History of the Long Road starring Sabrina Carpenter. Her filmmaking journey began in 2010 and led to her award-winning directorial debut The Brazilian in 2013. After earning her B.A. in Media Arts from UNM, she directed The Divorce starring Navid Negahban and Laura Niemi, which opened the door to commercial campaigns and branded content.
Through her company ELDECA Productions, Lindsy creates narrative and promotional content for clients worldwide in various markets. She’s worked both in front of and behind the camera on indie features, served as a short film judge for the Santa Fe International Film Festival, and continues to mentor aspiring filmmakers—all while staying rooted in her passion for authentic storytelling.