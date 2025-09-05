9/05/2025 Chad Terry & The 48 Hour Film Project

© 2025
Chad Terry has been making audiences laugh, cry, and occasionally cringe since 2000, with a career that spans film, television, theater, and podcasting. He’s the creator and host of Craft Beer and Comics: A Podcast, streaming on Spotify. On stage, Chad has portrayed standout roles like Gollum in Lord of the Rings, Remnar in Escanaba in Da Moonlight, and Carl in Lonely Planet, balancing larger-than-life performances with quiet emotional depth. He helped launch a theater group in Ridgecrest, California, previously served as City Producer for The 48 Hour Film Project in Denver and Albuquerque, and after a three-year hiatus has returned to produce once again in Albuquerque.

