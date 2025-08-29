8/29/2025 Minefield Film Festival

Minefield Film Festival.

Aaron Alexander is a filmmaker and producer based in Albuquerque, New Mexico, and the founder of Silence Fiction Films. He has directed and produced a range of projects, including the upcoming proof-of-concept short Bad River, featuring a cast of acclaimed actors. Aaron is also the Executive Director of the Mindfield Film Festival – Albuquerque, now entering its eighth year, where he has built an international platform that celebrates independent voices while connecting local filmmakers with the global community. With a background spanning directing, producing, and festival leadership, Aaron has developed a reputation for balancing creative vision with the practical demands of production. His projects are rooted in strong storytelling, cinematic style, and a commitment to fostering collaboration both on set and within the broader film community.

Abby Max is a model, actress, producer, and digital creator based in New Mexico. Represented by DMe Talent Agency, she recently served as a producer on the proof-of-concept short Bad River and is the Operations Director of the Mindfield Film Festival – Albuquerque, where she plays a key role in building one of the Southwest’s most dynamic showcases for independent film. In addition, Abby is the Performing Arts Director for the Children’s Cancer Fund of New Mexico, where she creates opportunities for children living with cancer to explore acting, music, modeling, and other creative outlets. Her work reflects a passion for both the arts and the community, blending professional achievement with a deep commitment to making a difference.

Christina Gopal is an actor, producer, manager, and modeling agent. Born and raised in Chicago, she relocated with her family to Albuquerque, New Mexico in 2007 for her husband’s job. Christina holds a BS in Nursing from Grand Canyon University but transitioned to the entertainment industry in 2010. For the past 15 years, she has managed her sons’ acting and modeling careers, with both her and her sons represented by Presley Talent Agency. In 2014, Christina founded Diva’s Perfect Productions and has produced multiple films, including The UnExpecteds, Millenium Bugs, The Awakeover, Captive, and Rivals, as well as the award-winning YouTube series Diva’s Perfect Posse. She also produces photography shoots, workshops, and charity events. In 2018, she co-founded and was elected President of Cutie-Q, a non-profit educational resource for youth models. Christina is certified in Fashion Styling through the Fashion Institute of Technology (FIT) and launched Perfect Models Management to mentor

models of all ages. In 2024, she was asked to join and lead the Modeling Division at DMe Talent Agency. Outside of her professional work, Christina enjoys watching the NM Ice Wolves and cheering on all Chicago sports teams (except the Cubs). She loves traveling with her family, with Italy being her favorite destination for its wine, food, and deep family ties.

Gene Hunt is an actor, filmmaker, and the Associate Director of the Mindfield Film Festival – Albuquerque. He holds degrees in Theater and Construction Science from Kansas State University, blending a strong artistic foundation with practical expertise. After a successful career in construction, Gene returned to his creative roots, focusing on acting as his primary passion while also building projects as a filmmaker. With several recent standout roles, he continues to establish himself as a dynamic performer whose perspective strengthens both his own work and the broader independent film community.