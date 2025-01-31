01/30/2025 with New Mexico Film Office Director Steve Graham
In this episode, host Genevieve Trainor sits down with NM Film Office Director Steve Graham, who’s giving Cinema Scope listeners exclusive info that he “might get in trouble for” — but it’s worth it. Steve is a native New Mexican and longtime L.A.-based producer, and he’s bringing his experience to NMFO by leading some exciting developments for 2025 and beyond, which he’ll discuss.
He’ll also provide insights into the recognition of the NM cities topping MovieMaker Magazine’s list of best places to live and work as a filmmaker for 2025 — with Albuquerque and Santa Fe snagging BOTH #1 spots.
For more information on the New Mexico Film Office and the state's film industry, visit nmfilm.com.