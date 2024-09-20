09/20/2024 with Kira Sipler

EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR Kira Sipler has a passion for storytelling ignites both on-screen and behind the scenes. Raised in New Mexico, this filmmaker crafts award-winning content through her company, Jouska Road Productions. Sipler's passion for the film industry led her to take on critical roles in prominent organizations. In 2020, Sipler joined AFMX as its Volunteer Coordinator, then advanced to its Director of Operations, navigating projects from drive-in movies, events, and virtual and live festivals. As the Volunteer and Logistics Director for the Seattle Film Summit, she played a pivotal role in revamping operations, resulting in a staggering reach of over 40,000 targeted participants for festival operations and doubling attendance from each prior year. Behind the scenes, Sipler continues to work as a Screenwriter, Assistant Director, Producer and Director. She thrives in the collaborative energy of film sets, leaving impactful legacies like the viral shorts "Period,” with over 7 million views, and “Jameson,” with over 4 million views. Sipler and her writing partner were two of the first ten writers out of 200 entries admitted into the Inaugural New Mexico Film Office New Voices program, presented by Stowe Story Labs in 2022. Her first screenplay, “Autumn Waltz,” won numerous awards and was distributed by Amazon Prime. Sipler attended Albuquerque High School and received her Bachelor of Arts in Fine Arts from the University of New Mexico.