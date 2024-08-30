08/30/2024 with Jijo Reed

Jijo is a third generation Los Angeles native and the grandson of Alan Reed who was the voice of FRED FLINTSTONE and acted in such movies as Breakfast At Tiffany's and Postman Always Rings Twice.
Jijo’s latest feature films include Crescent City starring Alec Baldwin and Terrence Howard, THE BLACKENING directed by Tim Story for MRC, Village Roadshow's CINNAMON, and MENDING THE LINE starring Brian Cox (Succession)… also, MACHINE GUN KELLY'S LIFE IN PINK 2022 documentary for Hulu/Disney and BACK ON THE STRIP with Kevin Hart and Tiffany Haddish.