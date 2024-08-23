08/23/2024 with Aaron Alexander and Gene Hunt

Aaron Alexander, a New Mexico native, has established himself as a creative force in the film industry over the past 15 years. His journey began as an actor, with notable appearances in productions like "Longmire." About 12 years ago, Aaron transitioned into directing, producing, and writing—a move that has defined his career. Specializing in drama, psychological thrillers, and horror, Aaron has crafted award-winning films such as "Opal," "The Weeping," "Detention," and "Perfect Vision." His latest project, "Rivals," promises to captivate audiences and further establish his legacy as a visionary filmmaker. As the Executive Director of the Mindfield Film Festival, Aaron plays a pivotal role in bringing filmmakers together, solidifying his influence in the independent film community.

Gene Hunt has a theater degree from Kansas State University. He is an actor, writer, director and producer at Neon Iguana Productions. He is also Associate Director at Mindfield Film Festival.

Visit Mindfieldff.com for more information.