08/16/2024 with Drew Lopez

Drew Lopez is from a small town; Las Cruces, New Mexico. Him and his family moved around a lot as a child but eventually they found their way back to Las Cruces. Drew enjoys being out doors and playing sports. He picked these hobbies because of the competition and for a split second his mind is silent. He started boxing as a kid and been training for the last 16 years. He is now a certified boxer, boxing coach, and personal trainer. Just recently, Drew started helping out at the local church as a youth pastor to give back to the community, help out future generations, and spread Gods word. Drew started acting in 2022 in Phoenix, Arizona. In a couple years time, he worked on projects featured on Disney, HBO, and Amazon. He has also directed, wrote, stunt coordinated and produced various films. Drew Lopez is a hard working actor, enjoys new challenges and is always looking for new goals