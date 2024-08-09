08/09/2024 with Cinematographer Dan Stilling

He continued in his path as a Cinematographer in several films, such as independents "Chasing Bullitt" (a Steve McQueen biopic), the Christmas hit "A Christmas Karen", "Priceless" distributed by Roadside Attractions and Universal, and also shooting the NASA Unit of Ridley Scott's Golden Globe winner and Academy Award nominated "The Martian". Just recently, Daniel wrapped on a military action feature "Valiant One", starring Chase Stokes and Lana Condor. Daniel has also been active in the commercial and music video world, as well as documentaries, such as "Woman In Motion" featured on Paramount + And "PreFab" With his more than 10 wins and 20 nominations as best Cinematographer in film festivals around the world and his extensive body of work, with both high budget studio features and lower budget independent films, Daniel brings to every production his unique Scandinavian inspired style of cinematography, his easy going personality, professionalism and his passion for filmmaking. Member of the Danish Society Of Cinematographers, I.A.T.S.E. Local 600 and Imago (International Federation Of Cinematographers)