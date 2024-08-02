08/02/2024 with Director Jia Rizvi

Jia Rizvi is an award-winning documentary filmmaker, podcaster, and writer who pursues stories of wrongful convictions. Her debut film, Conviction, chronicles the shortcomings of the American Criminal Justice system. Conviction saw success on the festival circuit and won awards for Best Picture, Best Cinematography, and an Award of Distinction, prior to releasing on Amazon Prime. Jia is also the Co-Host of Speaking of Crime, a true crime podcast series investigating mysterious cases. Jia was awarded the Digital Trends DEI Award in 2022 for her work on the film and podcast, and has hosted numerous episodes of the Emmy-Award winning show The List. She has written over 400 articles for Forbes.