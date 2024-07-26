07/26/2024 with Tiffany Cole

Based in Albuquerque, Tiffany’s background in the film industry with acting, directing, writing and producing experience enhances the New Mexico Film Foundation's focus of supporting Above-the-Line talent. Former faculty member at the USC School of Dramatic Arts, Tiffany's notable film roles include "Sharknado" (you read that correctly!) and "The Last Girl", as well as "True Blue" and "Park 33", both currently in the festival circuit. She is finishing her feature film script, "SOS Paperclip", which she is set to direct, based on her directing-debut short, already starting world-wide distribution while on the festival circuit. In her former, pre-pandemic theatre life her resume includes her "hauntingly vivacious" turn as Fefu in Maria Irene Fornes' “Fefu and Her Friends” (Charles McNulty's 'Top 10 [National] Productions of 2019' at the Odyssey Theatre, LA), the award-winning productions of “Punch & Judy” (LA Drama Critic's Circle) and “Very Still & Hard to See” (LA Weekly Award), as well as the "perfectly enraged" titular role in “Electra”. Proud to call New Mexico her new home, Tiffany hopes to one day fuel her feminist drive with an official coffee sponsorship. Member of SAG-AFTRA.