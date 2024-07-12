04/12/2024 with Sopapilla Productions

Sopapilla Productions is an Albuquerque-based production company that focuses on highlighting and uplifting local businesses, artists, and creatives through film and media. It is led by the dynamic husband and wife duo Keith Allen and Felicia Masias who bring impactful collaboration, creative approaches, and truly local and original media content to Albuquerque. Recently, they have taken on the position of Executive Producers for Comcast Channel 26, Albuquerque’s Local and Original Channel, where they were awarded 'Best Overall Excellence in Public Access" in the Nation. As a result, hundreds of poets, artists, comedians, musicians, filmmakers, and content creators have been given a platform to showcase their work. In 2021, Sopapilla Productions was awarded the Virtual Visionaries grant by the City of Albuquerque. With this opportunity, Keith and Felicia produced and hosted 2 seasons of ‘Enchanted Foods of ABQ’; a food show that featured 18 of Albuquerque’s best restaurants. They were given the opportunity to create a mini-documentary highlighting 20 artists who were awarded the Urban Enhancement Trust Fund. For all of their work in the local film community, they were presented with the New Mexico Film & Television Hall of Fame Rising Star Award and the Emerging Bravos Award from the City of Albuquerque. Sopapilla Productions has been featured on KOB4, KRQE, and the Albuquerque Journal. To find out more, visit their website www.sopapillaproductions.comor find them on Instagram @SopapillaProduction

