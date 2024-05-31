05/31/2024 with Writer/Director Mark Jay Gordon

Mark is an independent filmmaker working on his second feature documentary film about a captivating artist who has made a difference. His first feature documentary, Awakening in Taos, was inspired by Mabel Dodge Luhan’s work and he is currently developing a feature dramatic film on her memoir Edge of Taos Desert: An Escape to Reality. Awakening in Taos was narrated by actor/activist Ali MacGraw and is currently being broadcast nationwide over PBS stations. The success of Awakening in Taos inspired us to produce Man of Many Colors.