03/29/2024 with With Kyiv-based producer and cinematographer, Andrii Kotliar
Published March 29, 2024 at 4:30 PM MDT
In this episode, host Genevieve Trainor is speaking with Kyiv-based producer and cinematographer Andrii Kotliar, a member of one of Ukraine’s biggest production companies, Babylon’13. Andrii and Babylon’13 produced recent genre-bending documentary Iron Butterflies, which premiered at Sundance 2023 and examines Russia’s 2014 downing of Malaysia Airlines Flight 17 over Eastern Ukraine. The flight killed all 298 people on board, and Russia was never officially held accountable. We’re discussing the importance of film in fighting propaganda.
Watch full Babylon’13 films, including some with English subtitles, on their YouTube: