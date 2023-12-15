12/15/2023 with Award-winning composer and owner of Neon Moon Studios Shaun Hettinger
Published December 15, 2023 at 4:30 PM MST
In 2016, as a relatively unknown electro-pop artist (MEMORYY), Shaun was selected to score the theme song for Netflix's first-ever streaming nightly talk show, Chelsea Handler’s Chelsea, beating out A-listers and Grammy winners for the job.
He then exploded into the film and television music scene and launched Neon Moon Studios (neonmoonstudios.com). He quickly started working with a roster of clients like Amazon, YouTube, Revlon, MTV, Pfizer, Gatorade and The Hallmark Channel. Recently, he started scoring feature films.