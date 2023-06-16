06/16/2023 with Ken Burns' long-time producer and editor and Emmy Award winner Paul Barnes

In this episode, Emmy Award-winning editor and producer Paul Barnes discusses the magic behind the curtain of documentary filmmaking and his more than 30-year collaboration with legendary documentary filmmaker Ken Burns. Paul has collaborated with Ken Burns since 1984, when Paul edited Statue of Liberty, which was nominated for an Academy Award. Their partnership has produced some of the most seminal work in the history of documentary filmmaking. Their series The Civil War became the highest-rated series in the history of American Public Television at the time it aired. It won more than forty major film and television awards, including two Emmy Awards, two Grammy Awards, the Peabody Award and the Lincoln Prize. Since then, Paul has gone on to edit or supervise the editing on most of Burns’ films, including: Baseball; Empire of the Air: The Men Who Made Radio; Thomas Jefferson; and Lewis & Clark: The Journey of the Corps of Discovery.

Paul started producing films and series with Ken Burns in 1997. Since then, he’s produced multiple projects and served as the lead producer for The Roosevelts: An Intimate History, a series on the lives of Theodore, Franklin and Eleanor Roosevelt.

You can now find Paul running the Closer Looks: Cinema + Conversation series at Santa Fe's Center for Cinematic Arts. Learn more at https://ccasantafe.org/closer-looks-cinema-conversation.