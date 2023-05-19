05/19/20223 with Michael Mendelsohn
This week Nazneen interviews Michael Mendelsohn, the CEO of Patriot Pictures.
Michael Mendelsohn, the CEO of Patriot Pictures packages film production, financing, and distribution elements including upcoming; Nick Cassavetes written and directed God Is A Bullet based on a book by Boston Teran, starring Nikolaj Coster-Waldau, Maika Monroe, Karl Glusman, January Jones, and Jamie Foxx; Get Lost written and directed by Daniela Amavia, starring Ella Bleu Travolta, Edouard Philipponnat, Sasha Luss, James Cromwell, and Terrence Howard; and Ghost Ships an underwater dive shipwreck documentary directed by Markus Blunder. Recent releases include Blackout (Netflix released October 2022 to #2 worldwide) directed by Sam Macaroni, starring Josh Duhamel, Abbie Cornish, Omar Chaparro, and Nick Nolte; The Matrix starring Keanu Reeves; Icon Pictures and Nancy Meyers directed What Women Want starring Mel Gibson and Quentin Tarantino’s Reservoir Dogs.