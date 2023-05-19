05/19/20223 with Michael Mendelsohn

Michael Mendelsohn, the CEO of Patriot Pictures packages film production, financing, and distribution elements including upcoming; Nick Cassavetes written and directed God Is A Bullet based on a book by Boston Teran, starring Nikolaj Coster-Waldau, Maika Monroe, Karl Glusman, January Jones, and Jamie Foxx; Get Lost written and directed by Daniela Amavia, starring Ella Bleu Travolta, Edouard Philipponnat, Sasha Luss, James Cromwell, and Terrence Howard; and Ghost Ships an underwater dive shipwreck documentary directed by Markus Blunder. Recent releases include Blackout (Netflix released October 2022 to #2 worldwide) directed by Sam Macaroni, starring Josh Duhamel, Abbie Cornish, Omar Chaparro, and Nick Nolte; The Matrix starring Keanu Reeves; Icon Pictures and Nancy Meyers directed What Women Want starring Mel Gibson and Quentin Tarantino’s Reservoir Dogs.