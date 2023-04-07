04/07/2023 with Sofia Embid & Marie McMaster

Sofia Embid is an actor known for roles on Big Sky (ABC) and MacGruber (Peacock) among others. She is also a Casting Associate with McMaster Casting and has been working in NM Casting since 2018. She is represented by Mitchell & Associates Talent mitchelltalent.com

Marie McMaster is an award-winning casting director who recently won another Artios award. She is known for Better Call Saul, Roswell New Mexico, Stranger Things, The Harder They Fall, and News of the World.