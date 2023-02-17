02/17/2023 The Warm Season & Native American Voices in New Mexico Entertainment

The Warm Season: Feature film premiering at the Santa Fe Film Festival. Interview is with guests Carie Kawa (lead actress), Sarah Brandes (Director of Photography) and Julie Crosby (producer). It is a sci-fi comedy film set in New Mexico, follow @thewarmseasonfilm on social media.

Native American Actor Loren Anthony and Santa Fe Film Festival director Mike Galaxy. Loren Anthony is known for Dexter: New Blood and Red Dead Redemption II, he is working on a project with fellow actor Ryan Begay to elevate Native American voices in New Mexico entertainment.