Mondays 5:30 pm - 6:00 pm

A weekly talk show hosted by Francine Figueroa where the topic is connection to our bodies. In our day to day and extraordinary times, we bring our minds, bodies, souls, and spirits into connection with other bodies, spirits, and nature. Francine has intimate conversations with her guests about this very connection. How do we connect with ourselves, our bodies while doing the things we do? How do we strengthen our connection to our bodies if there is a block? What comes from this connection? All of this and more with some amazing folk, doing amazing things, near and far!

email - bodyrite@ksfr.org