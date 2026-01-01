From New York to New Mexico, Francine Figueroa brings a history of creative dwellings and practices in music, dance, poetry and more! A connector to her communities through local 501 collaborations, collaborations with mental health and wellness organizations, curating creative movement curriculum, facilitating Wellness Seminars at local libraries, dancing for international dance companies, drumming at drum circles and hosting a self curated radio talk show. Bringing together children to seniors, storytellers of all types, sharing adventures, insights and intimate embodied experiences she helped encourage, support and connect listeners both in local and international settings.

Francine’s radio experience began while at Rutgers Graduate School of Social Work in New Brunswick, NJ at WRSU 88.7FM Radio. It was there she curated, hosted, engineered and produced “The Difference” a weekly 1 hour talk show, interviewing visionaries and activists helping to make a difference in their communities and bringing together communities by honoring diversity. The show was aired internationally and brought conversations of depth to the airstreams. “The Difference” was a great success lasting close to two years. It paved a path to Francine’s ongoing activism in micro and macro platforms. Today, she lives in Santa Fe, New Mexico and continues to support others and herself in connection to lineage, land, body and soul.

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