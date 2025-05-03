05/02/2025 with Colin Killick
This week on Barrier Free Futures, Bob interviews Colin Killick, the Executive Director of the Autistic Self Advocacy Network (ASAN). Prior to assuming this role, he served as Executive Director of the Disability Policy Consortium, a Boston-based nonprofit dedicated to disability rights advocacy, from 2019 to 2024. He originally joined the organization as a community organizer, bringing a strong commitment to grassroots engagement and systemic change.
For a transcript of this program visit https://bff.justwork.io/