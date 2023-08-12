© 2023
Barrier Free Futures

08/12/2023 with John Kemp, President and CEO of the Lakeshore Foundation

Published August 12, 2023 at 2:00 PM MDT

The Foundation provides opportunities for individuals with physical disability and chronic health conditions to lead healthy, active, independent lives. Located in Birmingham, Alabama, Lakeshore also serves as a U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Training site, a center for research and with the disability community, a strong advocate for inclusion.

Mr. Kemp launched his most recent and widely acclaimed book, Disability Friendly: How to Move from Clueless to Inclusive.

TRANSCRIPT: https://bff.justwork.io/

