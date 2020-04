Wake Up Call Segment Host/Producer MK Mendoza speaks with Dr. David Gangwesh Founder of Corona Care NM, an avenue to volunteer to help our frontline healthcare workers and first responders and a place for healthcare workers and first responders to reach out and find some. It's a match making site for people looking to help and people needing help-a match made in heaven during a difficult time.

See below for more information on how you can get involved.

https://coronacarenm.com/