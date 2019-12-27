Taos Pueblo Celebrations and Ceremonies over the Holiday Bring Significance

Northern New Mexico is home to 8 northern Pueblo nations, the Jicarilla Apache and the New Mexico side of the Navajo Nation. Each of these indigeneous populations to New Mexico, continue to practice seasonal religious and secular ceremonies and events where the public is allowed to attend.Wake Up Call Host welcomes General Manager Tazbah McCullah and Taos Educator Dawning Pollen to discuss the pueblo ceremonies and celebrations over the holiday and their significance.

To find out more, see the link below:

https://taospueblo.com/