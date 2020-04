ACLU Staff Lawyer Lalita Moskowitz discusses the unsafe and ripe conditions for outbreak among prisoners and staff within the COVID-19 Pandemic, highlighting one of our most vulnerable yet often neglected and stigmatized populations that is not only at risk but if ignored equally puts our larger communities at risk.

For more information, see link below:

https://www.aclu-nm.org/en/aclu-nm-response-during-covid-19