NMDOH Launches Online Tools For COVID-19 Test Results & Advising Who Needs Tests

March 28, 2020 SANTA FE – The New Mexico Department of Health (NMDOH) on Saturday announced the launch of two online tools for the public regarding COVID-19: a portal for receiving COVID-19 test results and a self-screening tool to aid in determining if one needs to be tested for COVID-19. The test result portal can be found at https://cvresults.nmhealth.org/. A person in New Mexico who has been swabbed in order to be tested for COVID-19 will need to provide their name, date of birth and the date of sample collection. If test results are not yet available, the portal will indicate that they are pending. If test results are available, a person will be required to provide an email address and contact information and to create a password in order to access their information. All persons who test positive for COVID-19 will be informed via phone call by their provider or the New Mexico Department of Health, and the portal will list their results as pending until they are notified. Upon notification, the Department of Health will begin working with the patient on a contact investigation to determine those around the patient who might also require testing. Negative test results will be displayed on the portal. The self-screening tool can be found at https://cv.nmhealth.org/should-i-get-tested/. There New Mexicans will be provided with a list of questions designed to determine the extent of their symptoms and their chances of exposure to COVID-19 to provide recommendations as to whether they should be tested. “These online tools will go a long way toward giving New Mexicans the health information they need as soon as possible,” said Department of Health Cabinet Secretary Kathy Kunkel. “Regardless of any test results, however, residents need to continue to stay home, avoid all unnecessary travel and protect themselves to avoid COVID-19 transmission. It’s the best way to keep people healthy and stop the spread of this potentially deadly virus.” New Mexicans with health-related questions can continue to call our coronavirus hotline at 855-600-3453. In addition, non-health-related questions or concerns can be shared at 833-551-0518 or visit newmexico.gov, which is being updated and finalized as a one-stop source for information. The Department of Health also updates daily its dedicated COVID-19 webpage with testing statistics and news and information for residents, clinicians and other medical personnel.