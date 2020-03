KSFR News Director Tom Trowbridge speaks with Dr. Leo Nissola, a key player on the COVID-Act-Now team that’s gathered the research on flattening the Coronavirus curve.

The websites: https://covidactnow.org/ & https://covidactnow.org/state/NM created by data scientists, including a former Google Cloud executive, “in partnership with epidemiologists, public health officials and political leaders” -- offers a visualization of what New Mexico could be facing very soon. And it’s not encouraging.