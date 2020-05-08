Local Tech Company Helps Large and Small Providing and Seeking Funds-Creating True Community Impact

Local Santa Fe Tech Company Falling Colors is providing funds for small companies and/or sole proprietors making $100,00 or less. Tune in to find out what's required and where to go. They also help administer small and large funds for those wishing to distribute it to make a true community impact. They use cutting edge technology to provide end-to-end solutions and avenues for administering public, private, and charitable funds. This includes providing fiscal services and management, data analytics and outcomes through a configurable software platform that ensures the funding gets to the places most intended and desired to make a real commmunty difference.

To find out more, see links below:

https://fallingcolors.com/foundation

http://www.vitalspaces.org