Executive Director Chris Jonas from Little Globe joins MK Mendoza to talk about their new broadcast brought to you by Little Globe TV which features community videos highlighting all forms of art, music, dance, poetry, comedy, documentary, every and all forms of presentation. They are seeking submissions for future productions from the community.

See the link below to find out where you can submit your own videos if you've got talents you'd like to share.

https://www.littleglobe.org/