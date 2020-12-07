KSFR

An Intensivist Doctor's Perspective from the Front Lines of a Global Pandemic

By MK Mendoza 6 minutes ago

Credit healthmanagement.org

Wake Up Call's MK Mendoza speaks with Anesthesiologist and Intensivist Doctor Michal Gajewski about life on the front lines of a global pandemic. Tune in to Part Two tomorrow morning at 8:30am on 101.1fm or streaming LIVE at KSFR.org

Part One: 

