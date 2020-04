Wake Up Call's MK Mendoza speaks with UNM Trauma Surgeon Dr. Annie Moore about the importance of donating blood during COVID-19-again if you are interested in helping out and donating blood, you can head to:

www.vitalant.org



or for the Santa Fe Office, see link below:

https://www.vitalant.org/Locations2/New-Mexico,-Southwest-Colorado,-El-Paso,-TX/Santa-Fe,-NM-Center.aspx

Or here in Santa Fe call -505-438-0678.

They are closed Thursday and Sunday, with limited hours on Friday and Saturday