Protesters from around the nation demanded meetings with U.S. Senators in their Washington D.C. offices on Thursday to discuss the Bipartisan American Affordability and Jobs Act. Several protesters were arrested. Online accounts appear to show two New Mexicans being arrested outside of Senator Martin Heinrich's office.

Heinrich has been one of the most vocal proponents of the BAAJA Bill. The bill has support from labor unions and representatives from both the fossil fuel and renewable energy industries. Heinrich says the bill will speed up permitting for energy projects, creating infrastructure jobs and lowering energy rates.

But the bill has widespread opposition from environmental and Tribal groups. The All Pueblo Council of Governors flew to D.C. earlier this month to voice their opposition. They say the bill limits requirements for Tribal consultation. Others warn that the BAAJA bill would pave the way for more data center and fossil fuel projects. New Mexico's other Democratic Senator, Ben Ray Lujan, has voted against the bill in multiple procedural votes.

Other videos show people from at least seven states travelling to D.C. to confront their Senators. One video shows a man who identified himself as a Texan from Bastrop County being arrested outside of Senator Ted Cruz's office. Native News Online reported that leaders of the Indigenous environmental organization Honor the Earth were arrested. They were gathered in Senate Majority Leader John Thune's office.