From city council meetings and state legislatures to talk shows on this station, a lot has been said about unhoused people in New Mexico. But when we let the unhoused speak —and write— for themselves a profound sense of humanity is often conveyed.

Where to Enter?



If one is a tumbleweed, do you mean from or belong?



If belong, then the dancing ground of the sun is where I long to land.

Poet Lil Lamb wrote the preceding haiku during a meeting of The Voice Project, a weekly workshop at The Friendship Club where unhoused people come together to study and write poetry. Lamb learned about the Voice Project while going through intake at The Life Link shortly after arriving in Santa Fe.

“It felt like Santa Fe called me for this healing, and being led to the Life Link and the Voice Project has just felt like something so spiritual,” she said. “Just this infusion, this deep immersion in healing on all levels.”

Although she had only ever written one poem before attending Voice Project workshops, Lamb immediately felt at home when she arrived. Lamb said that after her first time attending, she felt she had “a future to live into.”

“I was so welcomed, almost like I had been expected,” she said.

Santa Fe Poet Laureate Tommy Archuleta started The Voice Project in August of 2025 and tapped creative writing nonprofit Swan Quill West to facilitate the workshops.

“Writing is an excuse to get people together to talk about difficult feelings and things in their lives,” said Swan Quill West’s Executive Director Nathaniel Berry. “To process that, to share that, to feel less lonely."

Berry and Program Director Liza Stewart know good poetry when they hear it. They both studied creative writing at Columbia University and have spent time in what Berry calls the capital “L” literary world. But he said the writing that comes out of The Voice Project is serves a different purpose.

“It is, to my mind, more important to hear, important for the people who are writing it, and so good and moving.”

Stewart said the impact goes beyond the community of poets that has formed at The Voice Project. The project also hosts public readings and she the audience response was striking.

“You could feel them leaning forward in their seats,” she said. “You could hear in the quiet and the calm how attentive and engaged they were.”

And, Stewart said, hearing such creativity and resilience from people who are living through devastating circumstances can be even more impactful for an audience.

“To witness that or to be exposed to that is so profoundly mind-changing and empathy-building,” she said. “And I think really does build a different sense of community—not just in The Friendship Club with our participants but in Santa Fe.

For all its healing capacity, exploring poetry can also make the stark realities of homelessness painfully clear. William Marshall, another unhoused poet who attends the workshops, said that for people living on the streets, their words may be all that they have.

“I'm sorry they upset people at times, but would, you rather have a lie, or would you rather hear the truth?” he asked. “Because I'm not going to be able to lie through pain.”

Marshall is acutely aware of the power of language to shape perception. In fact, Marshall pushes back against using the word “unhoused.” He says it “softens the blow.”

“’Homelessness’ carries with it as a word itself power," he said. "I can understand making it palatable, but let's not forget its power, and that's what voices are about."

At a meeting of The Voice Project last spring the poets in attendance explored one specific power of language— the use of repetition. During a short free write, the following words came through Lil Lamb.

If you would be so kind



If you would mind the clock



If you would tell truth to those liars



If you would seek shelter under wing

And just as repeating a word in a poem can be striking to the ear, returning again and again to a place where one feels welcome and inspired can be profoundly impactful. Lamb said she rarely misses a workshop. When asked why she returns, she repeated one word.

“Dignity. That’s just the word that keeps coming.”