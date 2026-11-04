NM leans even further left as Haaland becomes nation's first Native woman elected governor

The political pendulum swung hard to the left Tuesday night. Democrats flipped seats in battleground states and reliably red states to take control of the U.S. Senate and House. While Democrats were expected win many races in New Mexico, voters supported them in numbers higher than political polls predicted.

Democrat Deb Haaland defeated Republican Greg Hull to become the first Indigenous woman elected as governor.

"Tonight, our state proved that Democrats are entrusted to fight for our home, for New Mexico, not New America," she said at a Democratic Party event in Laguna Pueblo.

She used the opportunity to detail policy priorities, including what she a "world-class education system."

"I will put reading coaches in classrooms and ensure our educators have the support they need to unlock every student's potential," she said. "New Mexicans need to feel safe in their neighborhoods, and that's why I am committed to giving law enforcement the tools they need to get violent criminals and illegal drugs off of our streets"

She went on to detail other plans including a pathway to universal healthcare, more tax credits for working families and environmental protections. She also promised to fight for federal funding.

"Because I've stood up to Donald Trump before, and I'm ready to do it again," she said.

Elsewhere in the country Texas elected the first Latina governor in a massive upset while Georgians voted in the first Black woman to be governor.

U.S. Senator Ben Ray Lujan and all three of New Mexico's House Representatives held onto their seats. While Representative Teresa Leger Fernandez was expected to win, her district shifted almost 18 points toward Democrats since the 2024 presidential election.

Gabe Vasquez defeated challenger Greg Cunningham in the state's only U.S. House race that was considered competitive.

Voter turnout was higher than the 2022 midterms. About half of all eligible voters turned out statewide, with 60 percent of eligible Santa Fe County residents casting votes.